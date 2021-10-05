It takes some skill to sell a car, but it takes even more skill to sell a town.
Julie Roller-Weeks didn’t start her education with the idea in mind that one day she would be handling tourism in Eisenhower’s boyhood home. She graduated from Kansas State University with a degree in mass communications focused on public relations and an emphasis in political science.
“I knew I wanted to work in community and economic development in Kansas, but didn’t know exactly what they looked like,” Weeks said.
So, she became a Kansas Main Street Director and would soon fall in love with the economic restructuring committee’s work. Weeks shifted her focus on to economic development as her full time work, but she couldn’t shake that something was missing.
“There are many components to economic development, manufacturing is great and the backbone to many economies, but I fell in love with tourism,” Weeks said. “I love that tourism celebrates the best a community has to offer, I love that visitors are generally happy when visiting and I love the difference outside dollars can make.”
Combining the elements of economic development and a love for visitors, Weeks found her dream career. She could sell a town and support the community with outside money.
“I love rural Kansas and my community,” Weeks said. “I want to give back. Because tourism is a component of economic development, my efforts can grow our tax base and help sustain our community.”
Besides getting visitors excited, Weeks also makes sure to get her community and local students excited about living in Abilene.
“I love celebrating and sharing my community,” Weeks said. “I love that I get to promote all the positive things in Abilene. When explaining my position to kindergarteners, I show them pompoms and say I’m Abilene’s cheerleader.”
But with all the excitement, it becomes hard to slow down and find patience with some projects.
“I struggle with patience and wanting to move quickly,” Weeks said. “I hate missed opportunities, but sometimes it’s not a missed opportunity, it’s just not the right time.”
The pandemic became a big challenge for Weeks that she had to learn patience through the changes.
“I hate disappointing people when I share something is closed or its hours are reduced so they won’t be able to stop,” Weeks said. “I hate to see business and tourism attractions struggle from lack of traffic and sales, but I’m relentless in promoting Abilene. Even if people can’t visit this week, I hope they remember seeing something about Abilene and visit us next week, next month or next year.”
Weeks wanted to share a reminder to Abilene residents about helping Abilene become a welcoming town.
“To Abilene’s residents, you are our community’s best ambassadors,” Weeks said. “How you speak about your community, what you write online and what you tell others matters…If you want to help grow our local economy, tourism is one way to do it. Treat our community like your family.”
Another token of advice Weeks has for all the students who may be interested in her type of work is to make connections.
“In all things, networking is key,” Weeks said. “Until I graduated and started working, I didn’t know the job of “community tourism director” existed. I’m successful because of my network and the mentors who supported me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.