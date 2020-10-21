A change in the city of Abilene’s electric sign regulations would bring all nine signs into compliance.
Currently they are not.
The Abilene City Commission reviewed a four-page ordinance that would update the antiquated regulations at its study session on Monday.
Abilene’s Electronic Media Center (EMC) noncompliance issue with their conditional use permits surfaced about a year ago when Lumber House requested a permit for its sign.
Abilene’s conditional use permit required static, non-animated messages and images only (no video) and no less than 15 seconds for every change.
“This is something the administrative team has been working on since late 2019,” City Manager Jane Foltz told the commissioners. “It was found by staff that the average transition time for all the EMCs were closer to five seconds. The request was made and staff researched electronic media centers. In that research we found that the trend today to be in that three to five second range.”
Old rules
In that research, staff found that the rules regarding EMCs were changed in 2015. The original rules (amended once in 2012 to address historic districts via ordinance 3205) included the 15-second rule. In 2015, Jim Kaup who consulted with the city on zoning regulation updates, recommended that the EMC rules be changed from 15 seconds to 3 seconds along with other updated prescriptive requirements, some of which were in the original ordinance. During public hearings of the new proposed zoning regulations, community members criticized the EMC rules, stating they were too burdensome, thus leaving no prescriptive rules or guidance.
Having no guidance in the code, this language resulted in staff using the retired rules as their staff recommendation for each CUP application which was adopted by the Planning Commission and City Commission for each application, Foltz said in her report.
Communities across Kansas require transition times as fast as 3 seconds or as slow as 20 seconds.
Foltz said the Abilene Planning Commission met on Oct. 6 and recommended the approval of an amendment and sent it to the city commission.
No relationship
to crashes
Commissioner Trevor Witt commented on the research done by the staff.
“The Federal Highway Administration found that there was no identifiable relationship between these electronic signs and any form of accidents,” Witt said. “The way this ordinance looks now is great at the three second mark.”
Mayor Chris Ostermann said she was concerned about the historic districts.
“I am a little nervous when I see those electric signs. I know they are fabulous but we are a historic town,” she said. “I would like to some structure for that. People do comment when they drive that there are so many signs from 21st and Buckeye to 14th and Buckeye, it gets really confusing. We have to have some kind of structure because we are a historic town.”
Foltz said the electric signs do require a conditional use permit. Applications would first go to the Abilene Planning Commission before the city commission.
“Each one of those is taken individually,” Foltz said.
The ordinance is expected to be on the Monday city commission agenda.
Drainage zones
City commissioners also looked at a zoning regulation of Critical Drainage Zones.
“This came to our attention when we were looking for a solution to the northeast drainage problem between 21st Street and Charles Road,” Foltz said.
She said at the time staff determined that a building permit does not have the authority to have a drainage study for all projects that could have an impact on drainage in our city. Small additions to buildings, parking lots, etc., do not require a full development review meeting nor do they go before the commission for approval.
She said the city looked to a long term solution which is the creation of drainage zones.
These would be overlay zones that would apply to identified parts of town that struggle with drainage problems and would require a drainage study or some type of solution before moving forward, Foltz said.
This ordinance would establish the ability to create these zones. Zones would be identified by the city engineer, public works staff and planning staff.
“If a drainage problem would be solved then we would remove it,” she said.
It was recommended that the Planning Commission review this Critical Drainage ordinance before taking it to the Abilene City Commission. The public hearing was held on Oct. 6 with the Planning Commission. Having no public attend the hearing, the Planning Commission moved to recommend the adoption of the Critical Drainage ordinance to the city commission.
“This has needed to be done for a long time,” said Commissioner Dee Marshall.
Foltz said that over the years there has been a number of flooding or drainage issues that have been identified but never documented.
“Staff and the city engineer know where those are and what we will do is then document it by using a map,” she said. “I think the next step would be prioritizing those areas.”
City Attorney Aaron Martin said the Critical Drainage Zone would address problems with future significant development.
“We would be saying if you ever wish to develop this land after it has been labeled as a Critical Drainage Area, you must comply with these additional requirements including but not limited to building drainage improvements to the satisfaction of the city engineer,” Martin said.
Northeast
drainage
Foltz said that bids were received for the construction of a detention pond to fix flooding in the northeast part of Abilene, mainly along Faith Avenue and N.E. 21st Street.
Foltz said seven bids were received ranging from $332,230 to $185,636.
Staff recommended the low bid from Prairie Landworks of McPherson. The engineer’s estimate was $314,793.
“The bulk of this work is just dirt work,” said Public Works Director Lon Schrader. “There’s not a lot of materials or anything else involved in this.”
Eighth Street
The city of Abilene will officially open Eighth Street between Washington Street and Van Buren with a brief ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. on the Washington Street end.
“Due to the times that we are in right now, we just wanted to do an official opening. Make it quick and easy,” Foltz said.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
