For the second straight year, Abilene placed in the top 10 nationwide in USA Today’s 10 Best Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest.
Information was released today that Abilene finished in second place behind Granbury, Texas, which was named the Best Historic Small Town by USA Today for the second straight year.
“Thanks to everyone for voting for Abilene,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director. “We appreciate this recognition, and it reinforces what visitors say, and locals know – Abilene is one of the best historic small towns in the country.”
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY, editors from 10Best.com, relevant expert contributors and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties.
Online voting concluded on June 29 on 20 small towns. Abilene placed eighth in last year’s contest.
The top 10 winners in the Best Historic Small Town category are as follows:
1 Granbury, TX
2 Abilene, KS
3 Valparaiso, IN
4 Mackinac Island, MI
5 Natchitoches, LA
6 Williamsburg, VA
7 Clarksdale, MS
8 St. Augustine, FL
9 Berkeley Springs, WV
10 Leadville, CO
