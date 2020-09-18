Abilene school board members heard a proposal Monday for the Abilene High School Trap Shooting Club, an organization that would cater to the outdoor enthusiast.
Trap shooting is a form of competitive clay (pigeon) target shooting.
Todd Callahan and his son Maxwell, an Abilene High School junior, talked about the proposed club and what it could offer.
“With COVID last spring, there was not much to do for kids,” Todd Callahan said.
During the void, Maxwell — an outdoor enthusiast — found Sportsman’s Acres, a shooting range near Milford, where he met a number of other teens who said they participate on school teams.
“As a parent I want to help him get to where he wants to get with goals, but also as a parent, having a bunch of high school kids running around with shotguns was a little bit concerning to me,” Callahan said, explaining he “did some homework” to learn how trap shooting clubs work.
Governed by the USA High School Clay Target League, 85 Kansas school districts participate in the sport, including three NCKL schools — Concordia, Chapman and Clay Center, he said. During the 20-year history of the USA Clay Target League, there have been more than 300,000 participants with 20 million shots fired and zero reports of injury.
No direct AHS affiliation
Trap Shooting Club would not be directly affiliated with Abilene High School, although it would use the school’s name and participants would be pictured in the yearbook, explained AHS Athletic Director Will Burton.
Burton said he visited with ADs in Concordia and Clay Center who said their schools do not provide any transportation or funding and students cannot letter.
There will be no cost to the school district and no staff members are required to participate. The time commitment is one Saturday a week for eight weeks during the season, Callahan said.
Sportsman’s Acres, a NRA safety-certified gun club, would be the club’s certified trap range, provide a safety director, train participants, monitor all events and provide insurance, Callahan said.
He looked at ways the club could benefit the school and community.
“I talked to some of the parents and coaches in some other leagues. What I found out is not all students are willing and able to participate in athletics or activities,” Callahan explained. “Not everybody is blessed with athletic skills or may not have an interest in things like 4-H, FBLA. This gives another opportunity for a student to participate in something. They can be part of something.”
Being part of a sports team or activity enhances grades, self-confidence and self-esteem and being part of a trap team allows students to form a lifelong bond and in this case learn a skill that will last past high school.
Callahan said, coming from an urban area, he’s learning more about rural living.
“Firearms is part of the culture in Abilene,” he said. “A majority of students are already participating in outdoor sports. A trap team could only enhance firearm safety.”
Board President Kyle Becker asked if students would need to have their own shells and firearms. Todd Callahan said part of the fee would cover shells and it would be good if participants had a firearm but the facility has them available.
Board Member Randy Gassman asked how many students might participate. Maxwell Callahan said eight are interested.
Board Member Chris West said he knows Chapman High School students who participate in that school’s organization. “They love it and they have archery over there,” West said. “That’s the reason one goes to Chapman — because they have it.”
No action was taken on the request. Superintendent Greg Brown said he did not think there would be an issue, but explained the board typically “waits a month to let things hatch.”
Audit report
The board accepted the annual audit report presented by April Swartz, CPA, of Varney & Associates, Manhattan.
There were no issues, findings or adjustments.
Two bond refinancings occurred in fiscal year 2019-20: Series 19 in November and Series 20 in April. The district also paid off a portion of the 2011 bond and a portion of the 2014 bond, she said.
“You can see there still are outstanding balances for all four of those bonds,” she said. “So, at the end of the year, your total debt for the district outstanding was $25,652,000. That includes your Apple computer leases that also are paid annually.
“All payments were paid timely and in accordance with amortization schedules.”
Also, since the district expends more than $750,000 a year in federal dollars, it is subject to the single audit act, Swartz said.
The district expended $1,073,000 in federal aid.
“Food service is always the one we test because it’s your major program,” she explained.
Other Action
The board accepted the following donations:
• $8,000 from the Community Foundation of Dickinson County for the Parents as Teachers program.
• $4,497.19 from AHS English teacher Carol Russell and her husband Jay to cover the cost of replacing tables and chairs in her classroom that will provide a “little better social distancing,” Brown said.
• 500 child size masks and 700 adult size masks, all disposable, from the Hope Center.
The board also:
• Approved the appointment of Assistant Superintendent Dana Sprinkle as the district’s food service representative, and Board Clerk Joan Anderson as KPERS designated agent.
• Scheduled a special meeting for 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23 at Abilene Middle School for the board and administrators to discuss district goals and the strategic plan.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
