Former Dickinson County Undersheriff and retired KBI agent John Nachtman of Abilene will appear on the Oxygen Network’s Murdered by Morning at 7 p.m. central time July 2, where he will speak about a case he worked for the KBI in Dodge City.
He said the story involves an off-duty Dodge City police officer named Christopher Tahah who murdered Erin Jones, a mother of two young children who Tahah had briefly dated and broken up with a few weeks before he murdered her.
“Tahah began stalking her on-duty and off-duty in the month or two preceding this murder,” Nachtman said. “Then on the same night as the Greensburg tornado, the suspect — dressed in all black — shot Erin through her bedroom window with a rifle.”
Nachtman, a senior KBI agent at the time, was on call at his Garden City office while many other agents from Western Kansas were sent to help out with damage from the Greensburg tornado that killed 11 people and injured 63 others May 4, 2007.
It was around noon the day after the storm when Nachtman was called in to work a murder case in Dodge City. He and three other KBI agents would become involved in the case.
“Office Tahah was developed as a suspect pretty quickly,” he said. “I don’t want to give away the whole plot of everything, but we worked on that case pretty hard and heavy for a while and did some search warrants and ended up with quite a case. Like I said, I don’t want to give away the whole story because if people are interested in it, they need to watch it. He was eventually caught.”
When he was first approached in October of last year about taking part in the episode, he was uncertain if he wanted to do it.
“At first I was hesitant to get involved in any kind of television deal, unless the victim’s family requested it,” Nachtman said.
“In this case, the victim’s family and friends wanted to tell her story and so the county attorney’s office out there and the local law enforcement decided to cooperate and tell the story — as long as it’s ok with them.”
Nachtman is the only one of the four KBI agents who were deeply involved in the investigation who was able to speak with the Oxygen Network about the case because he is the only one who has retired from the bureau.
“The bureau just really doesn’t get involved in television shows even after the convictions — they just stay out of it completely,” he said. “They’re really busy and they don’t have time to do that kind of stuff.”
Nachtman said he took part in the interview for Jones’ family’s sake.
“The going out there and talking to (Oxygen) was done for the family — I didn’t make a penny off of going out there,” he said. “(Oxygen) did pay for my fuel to get out there and back.”
He said he believed Jones’ family wanted to tell her story to the world, which is why they chose to get involved with the show.
“I think her family wanted to show that Erin was a really good person in the community and that she had a life and was enjoying life and their whole family was just really devastated by this,” he said. “Her mother and dad were still alive at the time. I’m not sure if they still are.”
Tahah’s parents were also alive, living in Oklahoma at the time of the murder, Nachtman recalls.
“They were good people and I think they thought their son was a good person,” he said. “It turns out he just ran afoul of the law and did this.”
Nachtman spent a lot of time investigating fellow law enforcement officers during his time with the KBI, because the KBI provides oversight to law enforcement agencies throughout Kansas.
“We investigate a lot of law enforcement corruption and government corruption and that wasn’t the first police officer that I’ve investigated and helped convict,” he said. “What I feel is pretty much that those people have let the whole profession of law enforcement down by doing (crime) — whether it’s a little, tiny offense or a great, big offense like murder. And it was our job to make sure that they face justice in anything like that and get them out of law enforcement.”
He investigated a number of murders during his time with the KBI.
“Every single murder is just a tragedy,” he said. “It not only affects the law enforcement that investigate that but it affects all the family members on both sides, you know. The family members of that police officer thought they had a son that was a really good guy and find out that he had a different side to him — which is sad.”
Nachtman describes the case as “just a sad deal” and he remembers it well.
“It was a pretty memorable case just because Erin was a young lady that had a young boy and a young girl and was just enjoying life,” he said. “She was one of those people that everybody liked. And she was introduced to the suspect by a mutual acquaintance.”
To watch the episode, tune into the Oxygen Network at 7 p.m. central time July 2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.