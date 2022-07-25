By Ed Boice
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Mainly cloudy. A few peeks of sunshine possible. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 68F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: July 26, 2022 @ 3:05 pm
Mary Jo Arnold is currently painting a mural honoring the train depot that used to operate in Talmage in the 1800s on the Talmage Historical Museum. The mural will be on the north side of the museum building.
Arnold said she heard through the grapevine that the museum’s director, Verl Coup, was having trouble finding someone to paint a mural for the museum. Arnold grew up in Talmage during her childhood.
“(Coup said) that would be great because it would be someone who grew up there, so it would mean a lot more,” Arnold said.
Arnold said she has experience painting on large objects. Some of her previous projects are the buffalo mural on the south side of the United Capital Insurance’s building on N. Spruce Street, a billboard along I-70, signs for businesses’ buildings and other signs.
