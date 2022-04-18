Abilene Rent-All and Sales owner Mark Picking has recently expanded.
He expanded his business earlier this year by remodeling the front of his business.
He had a concrete slab deck constructed at the front of the business at 1701 W. First St. and a fence around it. The concrete and the fence allow Picking to keep certain items of his stock — certain riding lawn mowers — outside 24/7, even when the business is closed.
“We just felt like we needed to be a 24-hour salesman,” Picking said.
He said he hoped by keeping some of his stock outdoors, he could help keep business in Abilene.
“You don’t have to go to Salina to shop,” he said.
Picking said the new outdoor display has already brought attention to the business.
He said his mother, who sold him the business last year, gets compliments on the deck frequently.
“Mom will tell you, she says, (people say) ‘oh that deck looks nice.’ ‘Well, talk to Mark because he designed, he thought about it,’” Picking said. “It’s been a dream.”
Picking has also expanded the store’s stock.
As of about three weeks ago, the business has started offering DeWalt cordless power equipment including trimmers, leaf blowers, chain saws and lawn mowers.
“Cordless is probably going to go someplace,” Picking said. “It’s economical, it’s green, it’s good stuff.”
He said he believed environmentally friendly items such as cordless power equipment would likely be popular — and common — in the future.
“Stanley Black and Decker owns DeWalt and Cub Cadet now,” Picking said. “That’s their big push is taking everything green.”
He said he gets a lot of customers through his door looking for “green” products.
“More and more every year,” Picking said.
