Abilene Recycling Center closes
The Abilene Recycling Center closed at noon on Friday because of the growing COVID-19 pandemic.
The recycling center is a partnership between the City of Abilene and OCCK.
OCCK announced Thursday it was closing all regional offices including the Abilene Regional Office, 300 N. Cedar, Suite 221.
