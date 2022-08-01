Distributed by the state attorney general’s office, Abilene has received its first funds from the national opioid settlement. The amount the city received is $1,504.71. Ron Marsh, city manager, said the city received the funds last week.
Last year, Kansas passed House Bill 2412, the Kansas Fights Addiction Act, on how the funds will be distributed. Basically, the bill reads the state will place the funds from the settlement in a municipalities fights addiction fund. The attorney general’s office will then calculate the amount of funds for each municipality that participated in the settlement whenever the state receives the funds.
Marsh said, according to a letter from the attorney general’s office, the state will send money to municipalities over the next 18 years. The state will be sending the money to municipalities each year, as they intend to empty the municipalities fights addiction fund by the end of each year. The letter reads municipalities will receive funds periodically, but may not receive funds annual. Marsh said staff is unsure of how much money the city will be receiving over the next 18 years.
The funds have a number of restrictions to them, Marsh said. Basically, the funds must be used towards any of several methods to fighting opioid addiction or use. The money also needs to be kept in a separate fund. Marsh said the money does not need to be spent by a certain date. The city has to report all expenditures of the fund at the end of the year to the state.
Marsh said city staff has not decided how the funds will be used. He said he will rely on the expertise of Police Chief Anna Hatter and Fire Chief Kale Strunk on how to use them. Hatter said she hopes to use some of the funds to ensure the department’s supply of Narcan “filled and up to date.” She also said she is working with other groups to “developing programs that would help to provide resources and follow up with citizens who have addiction and mental health issues.” Strunk said he will meet with Dickinson County Health Director John Hultgren about the funds and will have a plan in the “upcoming months.”
Marsh said the city has the option to join other cities or Dickinson County in the area to combine funds to fight opioid addiction.
Marsh said he intends on informing the Abilene Commission when and how the funds will be used via the city manager’s report.
According to a press release released by the Plaintiffs’ Executive Committee Feb. 25, the committee and the companies involved, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health, McKesson and Johnson & Johnson, reached a $26 billion settlement for national opioid settlement. The PEC comprises of lawyers representing participating communities with aid from state attorney generals The settlement took four years to create.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.