On Friday, Lt. Governor and Commerce Secretary David Tolland announced Abilene as the recipient of a $22,000 Kansas Tourism Attraction Development Grant to construct the World’s Largest Belt Buckle. The buckle will include a spiral staircase so visitors can take photos “wearing” the WLBB.
Local artist Jason Lahr, Fluters Creek Metal Works, will construct the buckle. The buckle, featuring Abilene icons such as Wild Bill Hickok, Dwight D. Eisenhower, Historic Seelye Mansion, C.W. Parker carousel horse, Greyhound and others, will add to Abilene’s Cowboy Art Trail. The trail includes the Rittel’s Western Wear Big Spur, Abilene High School Abilene Cowboy statue, and soon-to-be completed cowboy boot art walk.
“This project celebrates our cowboy culture and gives visitors something fun and quirky to visit. It is also a visualization of Abilene’s resiliency to survive the COVID-19 pandemic and rebound in a BIG way,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau director.
The current World’s Largest Belt Buckle was created by Montana Silversmiths and stands at 10’6” by 14’6.4.”
“We hope to have this project completed in time for the return of the Central Kansas Free Fair, Wild Bill Hickok PRCA Rodeo and the Kansas Tourism-sponsored Kansas Media Event in August,” she said.
More information about the project, including sponsorship and recognition opportunities, will be available soon.
