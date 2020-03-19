The Abilene Public Library will be closed Friday, March 20 through March 31, according to Abilene Public Library Director Wendy Moulton.
The closure is based on a recommendation from the Association of Rural and Small Libraries, the American Library Association and the majority of libraries in Kansas, according to a news release from the Abilene Public Library (APL).
The library will close at 7 p.m. Thursday with a tentative reopening planned for 9 a.m. Wednesday, April 1. Also effective immediately, all Brown Bag Specials and children’s programs are suspended.
“At this time we cannot keep up with the recommended disinfecting of library materials and surfaces and this puts not only the community at risk, but the staff as well,” according to the news release.
“We hope to be able to reopen on April 1, most likely with a plan and procedure in place to limit access to the library building while still being able to provide materials and printing services and possibly limited computer services,” the news release stated.
Do not return
materials
During this time, library staff asks patrons to not return books. There will be no fines or overdue blocks to library accounts.
Patrons can access their library account online at http://abilene.lib.nckls.org/ using their card number and the password: USERPASS, then will be prompted to create their own password.
Patrons also can check out ebooks and audio books with the Abilene Public Library (APL) card at sunflowerlibrary.overdrive.com or with a State of Kansas Library Card at https://www.kslib.info/digitalbooks.html
The library website and social media will provide updates to the situation.
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
