The Abilene Public Library invites youth of all ages to read by participating in the 2022 Summer Reading Program themed “Oceans of Possibilities.” There will be story times, READiscover Time Logs, prizes, a Pool Party and the Rodeo Story Time.
The Annual Kick-Off, which marks the beginning of the summer’s events, will take place from 1:30 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24.
Youth who participate in the READiscover Time Logs are challenged to read twelve and a half hours in six and one half weeks. Prizes are earned when reading challenges are met. Grand prizes will also be awarded at the end of the Summer Reading Program. Registration will begin at the Kick-Off and close on June 30. Time Logs will be due at the library by closing on Saturday, July 9.
Weekly programs will start June 6 and end July 9. Primary Story Times for 3 year olds through first grade will be held on Tuesdays at 10 a.m. Wee Read Story Times for infants through 4 year olds will be held on Thursdays mornings at 10 a.m. A parent or care provider must accompany the children to either of these programs.
Elementary Story Times for elementary students will be held on Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and will feature several guest speakers. Young Teens Specials for Middle School students will take place on Thursdays at 3 p.m. Curiosity Club is a drop-in between 10 and 11:30 a.m. happening and will feature crafts, building projects, and fun.
The Teen Scene will take place on Monday afternoons at 3:00 p.m. and are for those students in ninth through 12th grade. There will be weekly crafts, games, and snacks.
There is no registration needed to attend any of these programs.
For more information about the Summer Reading Program, please stop by the library at 209 NW 4th or call the Youth Department at 785-263-1303.
Adults may also participate in Summer Reading for the chance to win prizes. Each book they read will be an entry into weekly prize drawings, and a grand prize drawing on July 11. For more information on Summer Reading for Grown-Ups, stop by the Library or call 785-263-3082. Visit the library webpage at http://abilene.lib.nckls.org for a detailed schedule of all events.
