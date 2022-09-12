The Abilene Public Library has upcoming fall events for people of all ages. The Abilene Public Library isn’t just all about books and learning. They know how to have fun as well. Upcoming events include the Brown Bag Special, storytimes for kids, Teen Tuesdays and Crafternoons for teens, and the Boredom Busters event for all the pre-teens out there. Here are each of the events and details about them.
For starters, there are the Brown Bag Documentary events for adults. On Tuesdays at noon spanning from Sept. 6 through Oct. 25, adults can mosey on down to the library with a sack lunch and catch a documentary. Enjoy a lunch, the company of other people and a film. Each film lasts under an hour and then attendees can go back to work with a full stomach, newly found information, and hopefully a new Tuesday lunch tradition for them and their friends.
Next, there is the Imagination Station for the kids. On Saturdays, from 10 to 11:30 a.m., children can stop by the library for endless amounts of fun, and creativity. Kids can reach for their inner Picasso while having a blast with their friends and families. There will be self-directed activities and crafts for anyone there, and all kids the age of 6 and under must be accompanied by an adult.
Then there are the teens. The library has plenty of activities for teenagers. For teens, there are Teen Tuesdays. Where teens can come to the library and partake in fun board and video games, trivia, crafts, and loads of other activities, or you could also just pick up a book and glide off into the neverending story that is classic literature. This event takes place on Tuesdays, 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Sept. 13 and 27, Oct. 11 and 25, and Nov. 8 and 22. Procrastinate the cool way, and see what the library has to offer.
Lastly, we have the pre-teens. The age of 10 to 12 is the age where children are still kids, but at the same time they are starting to become keen on more mature things. Insert the Boredom Busters program, an after school event where students can pull up to the library and find cool stuff to do. There will be different activities each week, and for those parents who worry about picking up their kids from school, they no longer need to worry. This event gives your kids a safe place to chill while you are still grinding at work, then their parents or guardians come to pick them up at 5 p.m.
For any other events or to learn what else the library has to offer, people can visit their website at Abilene.lib.nckls.org online.
