The Abilene Public Library has upcoming fall events for people of all ages. The Abilene Public Library isn’t just all about books and learning. They know how to have fun as well. Upcoming events include the Brown Bag Special, storytimes for kids, Teen Tuesdays and Crafternoons for teens, and the Boredom Busters event for all the pre-teens out there. Here are each of the events and details about them.

For starters, there are the Brown Bag Documentary events for adults. On Tuesdays at noon spanning from Sept. 6 through Oct. 25, adults can mosey on down to the library with a sack lunch and catch a documentary. Enjoy a lunch, the company of other people and a film. Each film lasts under an hour and then attendees can go back to work with a full stomach, newly found information, and hopefully a new Tuesday lunch tradition for them and their friends.

 

