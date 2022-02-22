From Feb. 21 until March 4, the Abilene Police Department in connection with law enforcement agencies in Kansas Missouri and Oklahoma plan to increase enforcement presence near high schools to raise awareness of roadway safety.
According to the police department’s press release, “Officers will issue citations to any individual who refuses to obey the traffic laws, whether it is for speeding, texting or failing to buckle up. Remind teens that driving is a privilege and encourage them to learn about the importance of driving safely.”
According to the CDC in 2019, almost 2,400 teens (ages 13-19) across the U.S.were killed and an estimated 258,000 were treated for injuries suffered in motor vehicle crashes. Looking at the numbers, every day about seven teens died due to motor vehicle crashes and hundreds more were injured. The CDC breaks down the number to who is at most risk for motor vehicle crashes: males, teens driving with teen passengers and newly licensed teens.
In the KDOT 2020-2024 Strategic Highway Safety Plan, the department looked at vehicle fatalities from 2014-2018 and found teen drivers caused 245 crashes and distracted driving caused 499 crashes.
Looking locally, Assistant Police Chief Jason Wilkins looks back on driving tickets and reminders law enforcement gave to drivers in 2021.
“In 2021, our officers issued a total of 321 traffic citations through Abilene Municipal Court,” Wilkins said. “A majority of the violations were for speeding and registration violations. Typically our officers take more of an education approach toward motorists who are texting while driving versus an enforcement approach.”
Wilkins wanted to share a reminder about the dangers of cellphone use while driving, anytime and anywhere.
“Other than having much nicer vehicles than what I drove, today’s teen drivers deal with far more distractions inside their vehicles, mainly cellular phones,” Wilkins said. “While having technology at their fingertips does have its benefits, it can certainly be detrimental to their attentiveness on the roadway.”
“Put your phone away until you reach your destination,” Wilkins added. “No text message, DM or snap chat is worth putting yourself or others at risk.”
