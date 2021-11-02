Residents may have noticed recent acts of vandalism across downtown buildings, including the Abilene Civic Center sign. On Monday, the Abilene Police Department sent out a press release about the vandalism.
According to the press release, “On Saturday, October 30th, 2021, the Abilene Police Department began investigating a series of vandalism acts in the downtown business district which were believed to have occurred the previous evening. All of the incidents involved the spray painting of businesses and signage in the area. Officers investigated a total of seven separate incidents. As a result of these investigations, 19-year-old Danielle Cannefax, Abilene, has been charged with multiple counts of Criminal Damage to Property. Cannefax had been previously charged with Criminal Damage to Property for a similar incident that occurred on October 11th. Total damages related to the incidents is believed to be in excess of $1,000.00.”
Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Julie Roller-Weeks spent her Monday morning ordering a new sign for the Civic Center and hopes it will arrive soon even with supply issues.
“I was notified yesterday that our welcome sign at the Abilene Civic Center had been vandalized with spray paint,” Roller-Weeks said. “We replaced the sign in 2020 and looking back on that invoice that was around $550 and then you add in the increasing cost of materials. It’s not unrealistic to think that’s going to double for us to be able to replace that sign. It was a senseless act that does nothing to support the community that the individual lives in and I’m really disappointed in their actions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.