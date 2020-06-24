Several personnel changes were approved by the Abilene Board of Education during a special meeting Monday morning.
Following a 10-minute executive session for personnel, the board returned to open session and voted to accept the resignation of Kennedy Primary School Kindergarten teacher Katy Brunner and approved the employment of Amanda Kolbeck as her replacement.
Other resignations included Tim Klein as Abilene Middle School 8th grade boys head basketball coach and Abilene High School assistant track coach.
Retirements were approved for Deb Somers, AMS food service manager; and Teresa Ottensmeier, McKinley Elementary School kitchen manager.
Jennifer Schrag was hired as Abilene High School assistant cheer coach.
A number of positions are open in Abilene schools and can be found on the school district’s website under the job listings tab at www.abileneschools.org
Contact Kathy Hageman at reporter@abilene-rc.com.
