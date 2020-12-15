The Abilene Parks and Recreation department is partnering with Downtown Dance the Tumbling to offer classes.
Instructors Vickie Woods and Rebekah Thomas will start instruction in January.
Woods grew up in Western Kansas where she studied various forms of dance as well as competitive gymnastics for 12 plus years.
After moving to Manhattan in 2004, she was contracted to build a dance and tumbling program at Ft. Riley through the SKIES program.
After many years of a successful program, the opportunity to open her own studio in Chapman presented itself. In January of 2018, with the support of her husband Jeremiah, Woods opened Downtown Dance, offering all forms of Dance, Tumbling, and Aerial Silks classes.
Woods continued to grow her business, adding instructors and a variety of classes for all ages teaching skills, building strength, having fun and, most importantly, boosting confidence.
Thomas has been teaching several classes at Downtown Dance for the last year and will join Abilene Parks and Rec in Abilene, teaching Wednesday classes and helping when she can in other areas as well.
Thomas was born and raised in Chapman. She attended Cloud Community College where she received her associate of Science degree. She is attending KSU, majoring in Animal Science.
Her dance experience includes 17 years of dancing in all genres, 4 years of instructor experience, 3x all-American cheerleader, and has competed at the collegiate level.
