Thousands flocked to Abilene Oktoberfest this weekend, packing downtown with visitors.
The event, started by Heidi Anderson, her daughter Hanna, and Erik and Kirsten Cole, has been going on since 2017.
Abilene CVB director Julie Roller Weeks praised the efforts of the team that made the celebration happen this year.
“This is truly a labor of love,” Roller Weeks said. “They’re not getting rich doing this. They’re doing it because they love their community and they want an awesome event downtown — and they’ve done it.”
She said she believed thousands of people would come through Abilene for the event before the day was over.
“Oh, it’s absolutely wonderful,” she said. “This is the fifth year, but every year it just gets bigger and better.”
Among the thousands who attended was Alex Gernandt of Manhattan who has traveled Germany with his family and attended the original Oktoberfest as well as many Oktoberfests in the United States.
“I just love to celebrate the season,” he said. “I’ve always been a part of it — both in the States and in Germany. I always thought it was one of the (most fun) celebrations of the year.”
Gernandt, having been to so many renditions of Oktoberfest, said Abilene got the event right. The local celebration only lasts a single day while the German version lasts an entire month, but he said the Abilene version “gets the vibe right” nonetheless.
“You guys get the food right, you get the beer right, you get the music right,” Gernandt said. “It’s just the perfect vibe — the communal seating and everything. All that’s missing is the big tents.”
Tourists looking to celebrate and have a good time were not the only people who traveled to Abilene for the event.
The organizers also brought in a troupe of dancers from the Kansas City area who performed traditional German dances.
One of the performers, Anita Driscoll, said her participation in the troupe was a way to celebrate her heritage.
“Most of us have German backgrounds,” she said. “My mother was born in Germany. I started doing this when I was in sixth grade, so I’ve been in the group the longest. Everybody’s either lived in Germany, has a German relative or something. It got started out of a German club that was in Kansas City.”
It means a lot to take their act to communities such as Abilene.
“(It’s) just to carry on the tradition from Germany,” she said. “My mom has passed away and my grandma — and I miss all that. We used to have more German people in the group that actually announced and spoke German and they’ve all passed away now. So we’re just kind of keeping it alive. Nobody wants to give it up. Even when we’re shorthanded and stuff we keep doing it because once it stops it will never — we’ll never do it again.”
The group practices a couple times a month.
“We do it for fun and we’re busiest in May and October — for Mayfest and Oktoberfest,” she said. “This is our busy season. This is our first one — September — and then we have something every weekend for a while.”
