The Abilene city building will be closed to walk-in traffic on Friday because of increased COVID-19 cases and the absence of key front office personnel, the city announced late Thursday.
The office will be operational, said City Manager Jane Foltz, just closed to walk-in business.
Customers are encouraged to use the dropbox for utility payments.
Anyone needing to talk to staff can call (785) 263-2550 for an appointment.
The building is expected to be closed through Wednesday, Nov.26.
