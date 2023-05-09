In March the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of non-prescription, over-the-counter Narcan naloxone nasal spray. When administered in a timely manner, naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdose, which has increased across America because of the introduction of fentanyl.

While it has been approved for OTC sales, the drug is not available to pharmacies in the area yet, according to staff at Auburn, Patterson and Trapp pharmacies. However, they do expect it in the fall.

 

