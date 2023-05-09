In March the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the sale of non-prescription, over-the-counter Narcan naloxone nasal spray. When administered in a timely manner, naloxone reverses the effects of opioid overdose, which has increased across America because of the introduction of fentanyl.
While it has been approved for OTC sales, the drug is not available to pharmacies in the area yet, according to staff at Auburn, Patterson and Trapp pharmacies. However, they do expect it in the fall.
According to the USDA, more than 101,750 died from overdoses in the 12-month period ending in October 2022, with the primary cause being synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. On a national front, illicit fentanyl started hitting the streets around 2010, with steadily increasing numbers of overdose deaths since that time.
Although it took time to get to Abilene, the city is not immune from the drug, said Police Chief Anna Hatter.
“Larger jurisdictions, larger cities, have been dealing with it a lot longer than what we have,” Hatter said. “I don't think that we actually started to run into it here in physical form, running into people who were under the influence of it and knowing that that was something that had infiltrated our community, until roughly a year ago.”
What is fentanyl?
Under a doctor’s care or in a hospital fentanyl is given as an injection, a skin patch or a lozenges for pain relief, according to The National Institute on Drug Abuse.
“The illegally used fentanyl most often associated with recent overdoses is made in labs,” the NIDA states. “This synthetic fentanyl is sold illegally as a powder, dropped onto blotter paper, put in eye droppers and nasal sprays, or made into pills that look like other prescription opioids.”
Drug dealers mix fentanyl with other drugs, such as heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine. Because it takes a small amount of the drug to produce a high, it becomes a less expensive option for drug users. However, oftentimes the user is unaware the drugs they are buying are laced with fentanyl.
“They might be taking stronger opioids than their bodies are used to and can be more likely to overdose,” stated the NIDA.
Street names for fentanyl include: Apace, China Girl, China Town, Dance Fever, Friend, Goodfellas, Great Bear, He-Man, Jackpot, King Ivory, Murder 8, Poison, and Tango and Cash.
Stemming use among youth
“Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered,” said DEA Administrator Anne Milgram. “Fentanyl is everywhere. From large metropolitan areas to rural America, no community is safe from this poison. We must take every opportunity to spread the word to prevent fentanyl-related overdose death and poisonings from claiming scores of American lives every day.”
Keeping youth safe from fentanyl, or any drug use, and reducing their risk of drug overdose or addiction requires parents to be aware of the dangers and be present in their children’s lives.
“There's no way to completely ensure that your children are not doing things that they shouldn't be doing,” Hatter said. “I think children and teenagers are by nature very curious and they're experimenters.”
Parents should educate themselves about the changing drug world and not just base their thoughts on what they dealt with growing up. They should communicate with their children about the dangers of fentanyl and how one bad choice can have extremely serious consequences, Hatter said.
Young people tend to see themselves as bulletproof — they don't think that bad things can happen to them, Hatter said. But the internet is full of stories of young people who all felt the same way and are now dead.
“I think just talking about it, being a good communicator, and asking questions if you see behavior that seems suspicious,” Hatter said. “Being a parent myself, I think that it's very easy to look at the big picture and think, ‘Oh, I have a good kid. They're a good student. They have good friends. They're a good person,’ and being content with that and feeling like maybe you don't need to worry.”
But in today’s environment, parents have to keep their eyes open and set boundaries. They need to find the balance between giving the child enough independence to grow up, but also know what they are doing on social media and who they are messaging, Hatter said.
“I know that it's more difficult to do that on some of these social media platforms like Snapchat,” she said. “But be involved, demand that if they're going to be provided a phone and be given the opportunity to have access to those social media platforms that you want to be able to have the opportunity to sit down and, and gain access to those messages so that you can review them and make sure that the content is nothing suspicious. And if you do see something suspicious, having the kind of relationship that you could talk to them about it.”
