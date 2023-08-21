Abigail Hirsch, a 2015 graduate of Abilene High School, has come full circle as she assumes the role of the school’s new band director. Her new job marks a significant milestone in her journey as she gets to fulfill the dream of returning home to what she loved.
Originally on track to accept a band director position in a neighboring town, Hirsch’s plans took a turn when she received a message from the previous band director, Aaron Tompkins.
Following Tompkins’ resignation, he suggested Hirsch as a potential replacement candidate. The opportunity to lead the Abilene band had always been a cherished dream for Hirsch, and Tompkins’ endorsement was a welcome surprise.
“My goal was to always come back and lead the Abilene band,” Hirsch said, but she expected that to be long into the future. “When he told me he resigned, I said, ‘Yeah, I’ll do whatever I can to make this work.’”
Her main goal for her family was to be closer to home. Anything else she was able to do would be a learning and growing experience.
“It was kind of unreal,” she said.
To establish a connection with her new students and foster a positive environment, Hirsch wasted no time in organizing summer band camps. The three day camps took place on July 31, Aug. 1 and Aug. 2.
“Much of music is winning awards,” she said. Hirsch wanted to shake that up by playing games, eating popsicles and having fun.
The highlight of the band program’s summer activities was the parade, which was open to any interested students without grading requirements. During the parade, the students helped kicked things off and entered with the floats.
As the school year continues to get closer, her own journey to this point is serendipitous. After graduating from AHS she went to Cottey College in Missouri, a private women’s college. Hirsch sought out to be a health science major.
“I was miserable,” the band director admitted, after realizing she didn’t have time for music classes and ensemble.
About halfway through the first semester she shifted to a music major, and the school didn’t hold it against her. The second semester she started in her programs and it only took three classes for her to realize, “I was in the wrong department.”
She got an associates in the arts after two years and then transferred to Fort Hays State University. There she studied marching band, pep band, jazz band and concert band.
It took three years to graduate because she got married and had a baby.
After graduating she taught during the COVID shortened year. Then she was a music substitute teacher for a brief time.
The work was not full-time, which allowed her to pursue a master’s degree in music composition and arranging.
At the end of that school year, Hirsch was contacted by a friend’s mom who told her Ellis High School was hiring and they needed someone to build a program. She walked into a school that had two kids in the high school program and zero in middle school. She also taught choir.
By the time she left Ellis High School, they had grown from zero students to 32 in junior high, and from two to nine in high school.
When she was offered the Abilene job, she wasn’t sure if she was qualified to handle a job of this jump in size.
AHS is expected to have roughly 50 students enrolled in the high school band. When she was part of the school there were 80 kids involved while her brother had about 120 during his time.
Although the class is bigger, it’s not as big as it once was because of COVID-19. Also, part of her new job is picking up where Tompkins left off and rebuilding the program to her own way of teaching.
“I have the rebuilding knowledge that I can apply to this,” she said.
Hirsch wants to encourage the Abilene community to support the band. When at games, clap and cheer on the band and encourage them.
“The community needs to realize there’s more to band than football games and basketball games. Go to those things outside of sports to support the band (dances, recitals, etc).”
Hirsch understands the importance of competition and hopes to lead a successful band, but it goes beyond that for her.
“People put too much into winning…while that’s an important part, it’s supposed to be a safe and fun place where kids want to be,” she said. “For me it’s finding that really good balance of working hard and having fun with it.”
The 26-year-old believes many kids are reluctant to join band because of interference with other sports teams. She insists it is not the case. Hirsch wants everyone to be able to participate in what they want. If they have to miss band to play a sport, that’s fine. She wants them to be involved in as much as they can.
The band director was able to walk in the same shoes of her students just a few years ago. This lets her relate to them in ways most teachers could not.
In her sophomore year at AHS she was the drum major. She was able to march in the televised Thanksgiving parade in Chicago. She hopes to lead the band to similar opportunities.
Hirsch’s dedication to music extends beyond her role as a band director. A skilled multi-instrumentalist, she mainly plays the trumpet and drums, but can also play guitar, piano, ukulele, mandolin and other string instruments.
As a director she needs to have at least a 6th grade playing ability for the instrument and be able to teach the basics.
Returning to her hometown and her alma mater holds deep personal significance for Hirsch. As she takes the reins of the band program, she is excited to build upon her experiences, fostering growth and success within the Abilene High School band and the community.
“I couldn’t be more excited to be back in my hometown, in my home school, in my band room that I grew up in. That means the world to me,” Hirsch expressed with happiness.
“I’m going to make sure I’m working as hard as I can to make sure we grow and do well, and I’m expecting the same from my kids.”
