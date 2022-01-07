Switching from the greyhound breeding industry, David Strong found himself looking around Abilene for a new business idea —Windy Trails Premier R.V. Park. Through his job as a motor carrier, Strong saw that Abilene needed another R.V. park near the highway, so semi-drivers and travelers could pull over for a night.
“I just see the people when I’m driving, there’s no places to park, there’s no places to pull over,” Strong said. “With the new government fuels for the DOT (department of transportation), truck drivers can only drive so many hours and they have to pull over and all the rest areas are full throughout the whole country.”
He decided to enhance the R.V. Park with amenities including 10 pull-thru R.V. locations, three shower/storm shelter facilities, 10 camping locations, fenced kids play area, fenced dog play area, covered secure R.V./Boat storage, eight overnight horse stalls and a laundry facility.
“There is no place to store your (boat), if you try to book a place you are 20-30 people deep before you can get a place to store your R.V. or boat,” Strong said.
“It’s gonna have a place for horses,” Strong added. “People are driving through with horses. I think every eight to 10 hours you are supposed to get a horse out of a trailer. They need to get the horse out of there, otherwise, they kind of get vertigo.”
While Strong has worked on the R.V. park project for years, he faced two big challenges before he could even open the business - Covid-19 and city government regulations. The city regulations became a hurdle when Strong found a lot of his project. The property is located at 1900 Block Northwest 14th Street, next to the Russell Stovers Factory.
“The plot just happens to be what was available and just being off the interstate,” Strong said.
The city’s planning commission held a public hearing on Dec. 7 to vote on the rezoning and conditional use permit Strong needed to continue the development of the Windy Trails. The city commissioners gave the final approval of the rezoning to a General Commercial District and the conditional use permit for the park on Dec. 27.
With the papers he needed from the city, he hopes to open the doors and start making some income by late spring. Strong wanted to share a welcome to any visitors or locals wanting to stop by the R.V. park.
“I’m just trying to get people to stop,” Strong said. “I think anytime anybody stops in town, it’s good for everybody’s business.”
