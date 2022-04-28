Diane Kelly made history in Kearney, Nebraska, in March as she took the position of Exalted Ruler. Elks Lodge 984 has never had a female leader in its 117 year history.
“It’s an incredible honor to carry on the tradition, but to also have the people believe that you’ll do what you need to do to make the lodge successful,” Kelly said.
Born and raised in Abilene, Kelly’s life in Kearney began when she attended Kearney State College, now called the University of Nebraska at Kearney, on a basketball scholarship. She’s stayed in Kearney ever since.
“It’s an awesome community. I came here and got involved. I just never wanted to leave,” Kelly said. “It’s a vibrant community.”
Kelly first became involved with Elks Lodge 984 nine years ago when her best friend’s husband invited her to help him with and eventually take over the lodge’s basketball hoop shoot program. She never turned back from the lodge since then.
“I just got the bug. I love basketball because I played at Abilene high school and that got me to volunteering,” Kelly said.
She and other volunteers brought the hoop shoot back to Kearney several times and took it to other towns. She then had the opportunity to take positions at the lodge. First, she became treasurer. Then, she took up knight positions.
“I love volunteering. I love giving back,” Kelly said. “You need to have volunteers to make things work.”
Eventually, she rose high enough in the ranks that she became next in line when the former Exalted Ruler retired.
“When the older generation that we have reached out and said ‘you know what, you’re really good at this. We’d love to have you lead our lodge.’ To have that blessing of those elder Elks was heartwarming,” Kelly said.
As Exalted Ruler, Kelly said her focus will be ushering in new members to keep the Elks Lodge vibrant and respected.
Kelly said she still comes back to Abilene and visits the local Elk Lodge while in the city.
“I came home a (few) weeks ago… It was fun to come home and see all the people at the Elks and say ‘I’m the exalted ruler now,’” Kelly said.
Kelly currently works as a pharmaceutical representative for Johnson & Johnson. She is also active with the Make-a-Wish Foundation and used to be on the board of the Spouse/Sexual Abuse Family Education Center.
Kelly has one 19-year-old daughter, Colby Jean Kelly, who she adopted. Kelly said Colby Jean Kelly won a presidential volunteer award from former president Donald Trump for investing over 400 hours into volunteering.
Kearney is the county seat of Buffalo County in south central Nebraska. The city has a population of around 30,000, according to the 2010 U.S. Census.
