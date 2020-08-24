Wichita Police Department Deputy Chief Anna Hatter has been named Abilene Chief of Police, it was announced at the regular meeting of the Abilene City Commission on Monday.
“After a nationwide search with 82 applications from 30 states, Anna quickly rose to the top of our list,” said Abilene City Manager Jane Foltz. “After her interview, we knew she was the right person for the job.”
Hatter is a 26-year-veteran of the Wichita Police Department. She quickly rose through the ranks before being appointed to deputy chief in May of 2019. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Organization Management and Leadership from Friends University and a Mini MPA in Executive Development from Wichita State University.
“I am humbled and beyond excited to have been chosen as police chief and can’t wait to begin work with the Abilene Police Department and the community,” Hatter said.
According to Foltz, Hatter did her homework with trips to Abilene to visit with residents and businesses about the community and police department prior to being interviewed.
“Anna wants to be in Abilene, she understands our community, and we will benefit from her years of experience,” Foltz said.
During her tenure with the Wichita Police Department, Hatter had been assigned to Patrol East and Patrol North as a patrol officer, community policing officer, and Special Community Action Team (SCAT) officer. Hatter also worked as a School Liaison Officer and DARE Officer. As a Detective, Hatter worked in the burglary section and sex crimes section.
In 2007, Hatter was promoted to the rank of Sergeant, assigned to both the Patrol East and Patrol South bureaus.
As a lieutenant, she commanded the 4th Watch Patrol West section and Auto Theft section in Investigations before being promoted in 2016 to captain. As captain, Hatter was assigned to the WPD Records Bureau and was very instrumental in assisting the department in transitioning to a new Records Management System.
Hatter and her husband, Chris, have a total of three children and seven grandchildren. The Hatters will relocate to Abilene where she will begin her duties on Oct. 1.
