Abilene was named Best Small Town in TravelAwaits’ 2021 Best of Travel Awards.
“We’re really excited to receive this recognition,” said Julie Roller Weeks, Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau director. “Voters from across the country confirmed what residents already know – Abilene is the best small town.”
TravelAwaits is an online blog featuring more than 100 travel writers dedicated to the 50+ traveler who is ready to cross a few items off their bucket list. According to TravelAwaits, small towns are great places to explore when getting to know a region.
This latest recognition joins Abilene’s impressive list of awards including: #2 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today (2020), Coolest Small Town in Kansas by Far and Wide (2020), #8 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today (2019), #1 True Western Town of the Year by TrueWest magazine (2018), Best Weekend Getaway by KANSAS! Magazine (2018), and Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian magazine (2017).
“We hope this recognition gives travelers one more reason to visit Abilene during the summer travel season” Roller Weeks said.
Learn more at AbileneKansas.org/travelawaits.
