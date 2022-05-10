Abilene is a finalist for USA TODAY’s 2022 Readers’ Choice Best Historic Small Town contest for the fourth year in a row.
“Thank you to the tourism attractions, businesses, residents, employees, volunteers, and leaders who help make Abilene the best historic small town,” said Julie Roller Weeks, director Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Receiving this recognition four years in a row is extra special and recognizes our efforts to market Abilene as a destination.”
In 2021, Abilene ranked fourth in the final nationwide contest. Abilene ranked #2 and #4, respectively, in the 2020 and 2019 contests.
Nominees for all categories are chosen by a panel of relevant experts which include a combination of editors from USA TODAY; editors from 10Best.com; relevant expert contributors; and sources for both these media and other Gannett properties. The nomination panel for each award category is displayed on its associated contest page. All voting is digital and the 10Best Readers’ Choice Award contest is accessible on the 10Best.com website.
According to 10Best Readers’ Choice, the finalists have big histories and small populations – fewer than 35,000 people – making them fun and affordable ways to drive into our nation’s past.
To vote, visit AbileneKansas.org/votenow. Online voting begins Monday, May 9 at 11 am and ends Monday, June 6 at 10:59 am.
“Please encourage your friends, family, employees, customers, and visitors to vote daily,” Roller Weeks said. “We need your help to win.”
