The Abilene Municipal Band will perform its fourth concert of the season at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers St.
Tom Miles will conduct the band.
The concert is free and open for everyone’s enjoyment. Guests may bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort or sit in their cars and honk after the tunes they like.
Musical selections will include:
The Star Spangled Banner...............................arr. Sousa
Bonds of Unity March...................................Karl L. King
Fanfare Prelude on “Ode to Joy”................James Curnow
Variation Overture.................................Clifton Williams
Bell of Chicago March………………………….….John Philip Sousa
Harlem Nocturne...........................................Earl Hagen
(Alto Saxophone solo by Aaron Tompkins)
The Music Man Highlights.......................Meredith Willson
LaBanda Fiesta.......................................Zane VanAuken
Headway March......................................Harold Bennett
Nimrod....................................................Edward Elgar
Over the Rainbow......................................Harold Arlen
Home on the Range......................................arr. Barnes
Coat of Arms March.................................George Kenny
