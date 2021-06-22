Abilene Municipal Band

The Abilene Municipal Band will perform its fourth concert of the season at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24 at the Royer Band Shell in Eisenhower Park, 619 N. Rogers St.

Tom Miles will conduct the band.

The concert is free and open for everyone’s enjoyment. Guests may bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort or sit in their cars and honk after the tunes they like. 

Musical selections will include:

The Star Spangled Banner...............................arr. Sousa

Bonds of Unity March...................................Karl L. King

Fanfare Prelude on “Ode to Joy”................James Curnow

Variation Overture.................................Clifton Williams

Bell of Chicago March………………………….….John Philip Sousa

Harlem Nocturne...........................................Earl Hagen

(Alto Saxophone solo by Aaron Tompkins)

The Music Man Highlights.......................Meredith Willson

LaBanda Fiesta.......................................Zane VanAuken

Headway March......................................Harold Bennett

Nimrod....................................................Edward Elgar

Over the Rainbow......................................Harold Arlen

Home on the Range......................................arr. Barnes

Coat of Arms March.................................George Kenny

 

