The Abilene Municipal Band will open its 2021 season at 8 p.m. tonight (Thursday, June 3) at the Royer Band Shell, located at 619 N. Rogers.
The concert is free and open for everyone’s enjoyment. Guests may bring chairs or blankets for their seating comfort or sit in their cars and honk after the tunes they like.
David Carlson will conduct the band during Thursday night’s performance.
The music for the program will include:
The Star-Spangled Banner
Broadway One-Step
Selections from: A funny thing happened on the way to the forum
Invincibles
Birth of the Blues
Black Forest Overture
Brookshire Suite
General Eisenhower March
To Absent Friends
Armed Forces Medley
An American Tribute
Notifications regarding cancellations due to inclement weather or other reasons will be posted on the Abilene Muncipal Band Facebook page.
The band’s Memorial Day concert which was scheduled to take place this past Monday morning was cancelled due to inclement weather.
The 2020 season was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
