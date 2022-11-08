The James R. Cutler American Legion Post 39 is hosting its annual vehicle run to fundraise toys for the local Toys for Tots program Nov. 13. The legion is also bringing back their chili and chicken soup dinner for the riders after they end their ride at the National Guard Armory in Sterl Hall.
“I came from a family of eight kids. Living up in Northern Michigan, we just didn’t have a lot,” said Don Ackerman, director of the legion riders. “You can’t do enough for the kids to make a little kid’s day brighter. My heart just swells up for those kids, because I know what it’s like not to have anything.”
The toy run will start with everyone gathering at the parking lot of Lumber House. There will be refreshments and a bin to donate toys. The public will also be able to donate at the end of the run at the Army National Guard Armory. Santa Claus, the Abilene Fire Department and the Abilene Fire Department will also be attending.
Last year, attendees donated between 300 and 400 toys, said Ackerman and Tim Bliss, ride captain for the riders. Over 200 people attended and rode with the legion.
The legion will ride throughout and around Abilene for the ride on their traditional route, Bliss said. Starting at the parking lot of Lumber House, the ride will turn right on Buckeye Avenue, turn right on 21st Street, right onto Brady Street, right onto Fourth Street, right onto Buckeye Avenue, left onto 14th Street, left onto Vine Street, right onto Eight Street, loop around the Army National Guard Armory, right onto Rogers Street, left onto 3rd Street, left onto Cedar Street, right onto 14th Street, right onto Vine Street and end at the armory. Bliss said the legion welcomes people to wave at them from the sides of the road as they ride their route.
“We’d like to see the public come out and support the cause. When we’re on the route, we definitely would like to see support form the community. It’s cool to see people out either saluting the flag as we come. A majority of veterans are flying flags on their bikes,” Ackerman said.
The ride begins at 2 p.m. Sign-ups are not necessary. Anyone with a road safe, registered vehicle can drive along with the legion, Ackerman said.
The raffle for a mini-bike is back this year as well, Bliss and Ackerman said. The mini-bike was donated by Nick, Amanda and Noah Brungardt from Salina as they have for the last five years.
Along with the toy run in Abilene, the legion also participates in five to six toy runs in surrounding cities in the October and November each year, Ackerman and Bliss said. Some of the runs they attend are in Bennington, McPherson and Clay Center.
Ackerman and his wife have been organizing the toy for all 25 years.
“All kids need toys,” Ackerman said.
