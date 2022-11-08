The James R. Cutler American Legion Post 39 is hosting its annual vehicle run to fundraise toys for the local Toys for Tots program Nov. 13. The legion is also bringing back their chili and chicken soup dinner for the riders after they end their ride at the National Guard Armory in Sterl Hall.

“I came from a family of eight kids. Living up in Northern Michigan, we just didn’t have a lot,” said Don Ackerman, director of the legion riders. “You can’t do enough for the kids to make a little kid’s day brighter. My heart just swells up for those kids, because I know what it’s like not to have anything.”

 

