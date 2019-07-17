A preliminary look at the city of Abilene’s 2020 budget has the mill levy at 51.495, the same as 2019.
However, rates for utilities are expected to be raised by double digit percentages.
Finance Director Marcus Rothchild said there would be no reserves in 2020 for either the water and sewer funds. The 2020 budget reflects both the water and sewer to operate in the red, he said at a study session of the Abilene City Commission on Monday.
“We have to keep up with the cost of doing business,” said interim City Manager Jane Foltz.
The reserve funds have been used to pay for both water and sewer which were spending more money than taking in.
“We have looked hard at the numbers and we feel these are a top priority,” Foltz said of the utilities.
Rothchild said the last rate increase before the 2019 budget was 2011.
The 2020 salary budget includes a 2.5 percent adjustment and includes one merit based step increase. (Step is not guaranteed to employees and is awarded based on merit after an annual review is complete.)
A 4.7 percent increase in the valuation of Dickinson County property gives the city an additional $131,665. Expenditures increased from $10.3 million to $14.3 million.
Property owners pay $1 for each $1,000 of assessed property valuating for each mill.
Water/sewer
The proposed water rate increase from 2019 to 2020 is 12.75 percent which is about a $4 a month increase for a home using 5,000 gallons per month. The estimated bill for a user at 5,000 gallons in 2019 is $30 a month. After the increase in 2020, the estimated bill would go to $33.83.
The proposed sewer rate increase from 2019 to 2020 is 14 percent which is about a $5 per month increase for a home using 5,000 gallons per month. An estimated bill for a user at 5,000 gallons in 2018 was $35.15 per month. After the increase in 2020, the estimated bill would go to $40.07.
Rothchild said when the last significant increase was made in 2011, the plan was to increase rates by a small percentage each year. Due to the complexity and time needed to review rates, this did not occur and now a more significant increase is necessary. For the future, the plan is to avoid this issue by continuing the practice of using a third party financial firm to help analyze and review rates to ensure that the city stays up to date and avoids large rate increases in the future.
Library
The 4.7 percent increase in the evaluation also gives the Abilene Public Library $21,217 in property tax revenue.
The Abilene Public Library Board did not seek an increase in the mill levy at 8.288 but salaries were increased. The library increased the budget $23,966, from $509,069 to $533,035. The salaries and benefits line item increased $32,601.
The city is looking at staffing for the community development department.
The community development department has been vacant since last August.
“We need that department up and running,” Foltz said.
With the agreement for OCCK to take over public transportation, the city saved $30,000.
The Abilene Parks and Recreation Commission approved a budget that includes funds for facilities.
“We plan to look at all the facilities,” Foltz said. “We do have some immediate needs.”
The budget includes $442,993 of funds raised by past commissions to go toward new city hall facilities. Foltz said she wants to look at safety and other issues at the current Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Building, 419 Broadway.
“We are asking the downtown to clean up. We need to be doing it as well,” she said.
Foltz said she visited with the Abilene Heritage Commission and since the city building is a contributor to the Abilene Downtown Historic District, tax credits may be available.
Attractions
In the budget is $10,150 for the Sister City committee and $9,000 for the Abilene Municipal Band.
There is not a distribution budgeted for the Central Kansas Free Fair in 2020 but the city is still in discussions with the fair board, creating a memorandum of understanding of services and support between the City and the Central Kansas Free Fair, Rothchild said.
A specific amount have not been budgeted for the Heritage Society or Chisholm Trail Days.
The city is trying to be more consistent with event support by offering in-kind support as opposed to direct financial support, Rothchild said.
A budget hearing is expected to be held at 4 p.m. at the Aug. 12 regular city commission meeting in the Abilene Public Library.
Streets
Commissioners reviewed a $361,347.94 bid by APAC Shears of Salina for asphalt mill and inlay work.
Abilene Public Works Director Lon Schrader said over the past 10 years the city has been contracting street maintenance project to rehab, as well as extend the life of the streets.
He said the “local projects” are prepared, advertised for bid, conducted and managed by the Public Works department.
The sites include sections of North Elm, North Rogers, Northeast Third, North Cedar near downtown and all of Wassinger and Xavier Streets.
