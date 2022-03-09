Though she is now the Mayor of Abilene, Dee Marshall has not always been in a position of authority. She was once a working mother balancing family, school and career as so many women do.
With a baby on one hip, dinner over the stovetop and a textbook open and ready on the dinner table, Marshall recalls jumping around taking care of dinner before heading off to her evening accounting classes.
In these small moments, Marshall would learn the skill of perseverance and time management that would later help her take on roles in male dominated fields.
For Women’s History Month, Marshall sat down to tell how she took on accounting classes while raising a family, running the books inside male prisons and taking on the role of commissioner in local government.
In her childhood, Marshall spent a majority of time hanging out with her brothers and learning how to sew while watching her mother recreate patterns seen inside magazines. She would take those skills her mom taught her when starting a family with her husband Bill Marshall. Even with a full house of kids, Marshall decided she wanted to achieve a college education.
“I didn’t get a chance to go to college,” Marshall said. “Because I came from a large family very very poor. I actually took my first college class with my oldest daughter. I started after she graduated high school. I wanted to go during the day when the kids were at school, we had three children and Bill was a truck driver, but it was twice as much money. I had to go at night…I had supper before I head off to school. I still got my degree in four years. I got my masters at night too.”
At the time, the accounting field was still very dominated by men, so Marshall took on the challenge of doing more for the same recognition.
“Just follow your passions, don’t worry about it,” Marshall said. “Do what you want to do. Just sometimes you’re forced to be better, so be prepared for that. To be the smartest one in the room cause you have to be sometimes.”
With a degree in accounting under her belt, Marshall got a job working for Kansa prisons as an account and working on computers. She can remember learning how to work on the computers and be given the duties of looking after the new technology. Marshall finds the reason women take on outside job duties stems back to traditional care giving.
“Because women were traditionally caregivers and had to solve all the problems and take care of them,” Marshall said.
Following her time working for the state and managing the family’s trucking company, Marshall found herself taking on a new challenge - running for local office.
“I was reading the paper,” Marshall said. “I was always reading the city stuff and I don’t remember what it was, but something was in there that ticked me off about the way they were spending money.”
Marshall ran and won a position on the Abilene City Commission in 2015, which she is now celebrating seven years on the commission. Looking back on Abilene’s political history, Marshall can remember and list of the women who ran and won their spots since the 80s.
“Abilene has been pretty progressive (in having females in politics),” Marshall said.
In the end, Marshall has found her position in local government has taught her it didn’t matter if they’re male or female, but creating a room of diverse perspectives is what matters.
“I like having all the different aspects,” Marshall said. “I don’t want to get tunnel vision. I like hearing all sorts of different aspects and ideas.”
March is Women’s History month and March 8 marked International Women’s Day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.