As the last remark of the March 21 Abilene Commission study session, Ron Marsh, city manager, made a public announcement the city is researching whether to purchase the land where the Great Life Golf and Fitness golf course in Abilene is. Annette and Evan Wilson, owners of the land, are looking to sell the land, Evan said in a later interview. The Wilson’s lease the land to Great Life.
The couple, who are live-long residents of Abilene, have owned the land for around 10 years, and they feel now is the time for them to sell the land, Evan Wilson said. While the couple wants there to be a golf course in Abilene, Evan Wilson said they are willing to sell the property to owners who want to use the land for other purposes.
“We most definitely want Abilene to retain a golf course. We feel a town of our size needs a golf course, but we are willing to put it on the open market also,” Wilson said.
Evan Wilson said he approached the city about selling the land to them in early March. Marsh said a couple commissioners and “influential community members” requested city staff research the possibility of the city purchasing the land. Marsh said he then brought some data and asked if staff should continue to look into purchasing it to the Abilene Commission in an executive session during the March 7 study session.
“The city is going to look into it to see if it is something feasible to do, if it’s worthwhile, if it makes sense from a money standpoint, and also from a staffing standpoint, to do that,” Marsh said during the public announcement.
The city will be hiring a consultant from Oak Golf, Inc., Dick Stuntz from Lawrence, Kansas. Stuntz will be coming to Abilene March 24 to speak with city staff and the superintendent of the golf course and assess the situation, Marsh said. Marsh said he will also be speaking with community members who “may be able to provide some insight.”
“We won’t decide until we do our due diligence,” Marsh said in a later interview.
Marsh said in a later interview there are other Kansan municipalities that own golf courses. From his research, golf courses usually generate a negative profit margin for municipalities.
“It’s not that a golf course doesn’t ever make money, but your goal, at best, is to break even,” Marsh said. “If you make a little bit of money, that’s great. Just put it back into the course. It’s like a swimming pool.”
If Abilene decides not to purchase the land, Evan Wilson said the land will be placed on the open market.
“Ike Eisenhower liked to play golf,” Evan Wilson said. “Let’s keep it going.”
