A request to reduce the bond of a 39-year-old man awaiting a jury trial on two felony complaints and facing four other complaints was denied in Dickinson County District Court on Monday.
Magistrate Judge Keith Collett kept bond set on seven different cases for a total of $127,500 for Steven P. Zelniker, Sr.
His attorney, Jennifer Dahlstrom, said Zelniker had not failed to appear for court in the past.
“Although he does have multiple cases I don’t believe there were incidents of violence,” she said. “I think the court can support some type of bond supervision and has been successful with that in the past for an extended period of time.”
Dickinson County Attorney Andrea Purvis said Zelniker was on probation when the charges were alleged and the victim in most of these cases was the victim in that case.
“He consistently, when he is out on bond, violates the conditions of his bond. I think it is important for the bond amount to remain where it is,” she said.
Collett said that Zelniker had posted bonds in the past which had to be revoked.
“Because he violates the terms,” he said in leaving the bonds set.
On July 1, Zelniker is accused of taking a child from a parent of which he entered an innocent plea of four alleged charges of aggravated interference with parental custody which is a felony, criminal damage to property, domestic battery and violating a protection order.
A jury trial date has been set for December which could be the first trial by jury in Dickinson County District Court since October 2019.
On June 21, he is accused of being present and remained on property he was not authorized to be on. He is accused of criminal trespass, a misdemeanor. A status conference is set for 10 a.m., Nov. 19.
On Aug. 7, he allegedly made a criminal threat, is accused of stalking, both felonies, and violating a protection order. Zelniker entered innocent pleas on all four charges and a jury trial is slated for January 2021.
On Oct. 6, he allegedly violated protection orders and is again accused of stalking, all misdemeanors.
On Oct. 12, Zelniker allegedly violated a protection order and is accused of stalking and domestic battery. A preliminary hearing was set on Monday for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 16.
On Oct. 29, Zelniker again was accused of violating protection orders and was placed in the Dickinson County Jail.
Contact Tim Horan at editor@abilene-rc.com.
