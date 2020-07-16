Chadwick Chebultz, 51, entered a plea of no contest to aggravated battery in Dickinson County District Court on Wednesday.
Chebultz had been previously charged with attempted second degree murder.
The state’s evidence is that on Feb. 19 in Abilene, law enforcement was called to a residence. Upon arrival, they made contact with Chebultz as well as an acquaintance.
That person told police that Chebultz struck her in the face with his elbow and grabbed her throat.
Aggravated domestic battery carries a minimum sentence of 11 to 13 months and a maximum of 30 to 34 months.
Sentencing was set for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.