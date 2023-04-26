By Ed Boice
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
By Ed Boice
An Abilene man died from a head-on collision on Highway 15 in Dickinson County at 5:50 a.m. April 24, according to a report by the Kansas Highway Patrol.
Eric Skilling, 43, was traveling north on K-15 when he crossed the centerline at a slight bend in the road. His 2005 Ford F150 collided with a 2016 Peterbuilt tractor-trailer a mile north of Highway 4 in the south-bound lane. The driver, 54-year-old Stanton Uffman of Greenleaf, of the semi-truck was taken to the Memorial Health System with no apparent injury.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.