CLAY CENTER — A 38 year old Abilene man was killed in a one-vehicle car crash Tuesday morning.
Clay County Sheriff Chuck Dunn confirmed that Stephen Gunter, of Abilene, was traveling on K-15 at about 10:30 a.m. when he lost control of his vehicle. It left the roadway and collided head on with a tree just north of 10th Road near Clay Center.
