A 23-year-old Abilene man was treated in the emergency department of Abilene Memorial Hospital after his motorcycle collided with an SUV Wednesday afternoon.
Travis Burton was not hospitalized.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, Burton collided with the SUV driven by Casey Charest, 18, of Solomon at 3:20 p.m.
According to the report Charest was making an U-turn on Old Highway 40 just west of Abilene to remove some tree branches that were in the roadway when the two vehicles collided.
