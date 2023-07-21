What started as a bartending job catapulted into Devin Neal, 26, becoming Exalted Ruler of the Abilene Elks Club and being recognized as Elk of the Year.
He said soon after starting the bartending job he was invited to join the lodge. By then he had seen enough of the organization to believe it was something he wanted to be part of.
“After that they wanted me to become an officer,” he said. “So, I became an officer and within four or five months I was the (exalted ruler). The exalted ruler before me had to step down because of health issues.”
That was in October 2020. He said he accepted the position because he wanted to help bring new life to the lodge, which was struggling with membership. In his time as exalted ruler, the Abilene lodge has brought in 45 new members.
He sees the lodge as in integral part of Abilene and wants to help make it succeed and become an asset to the community with a focus on helping others.
“To help us become the next leaders of tomorrow,” he said. “To help our veterans, to help the people that need help.”
Neal’s primary goal was to help the lodge and the community. He had no idea that others were taking note of what he was doing. When he attended the Elks state convention in May he was at the annual banquet when they started talking about the accomplishments of the yet-to-be-named Kansas Elk of the Year.
As he listened it dawned on him, they were talking about him.
When Neal went to a state meeting in the fall, he reported on what the lodge was doing. Taking note was Chuck Buechman.
Buechman, a past state president, has never been a member of the Abilene Elks but he was familiar with them.
“I served as a special deputy … and I made several trips to Abilene because the trustees and officers were fighting at each other trustees trying to do what officers were supposed to do and officers trying to do what trustees were supposed to do,” he said. “He seems to have gotten a handle on that and got it turned around where everyone is working together.”
Under Neal’s leadership the Lodge, “Has come back to life,” he said. “He didn’t do all that by himself, but he knows how to be a leader.”
Not only are the officers and trustees getting along, membership is going up; Neal has a position on the state government relations committee; the Lodge is active in the state association; and they reached the national president’s Elks National Foundation donation goal, which makes them eligible for grants.
“All of those things combined, I felt like I wanted to nominate him,” Buechman said. “He has brought life back to the lodge, its not just a place to go have a drink and a meal.”
