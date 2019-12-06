The driver of a pickup that crashed in the early morning hours of Sept. 17 has been arrested, accused in Dickinson County District Court of aggravated battery and DUI.
Charges were filed in District Court last week.
Colby T. Mohn, 18, is accused of three counts of aggravated battery and failure to stop at an accident. He was arrested Thursday afternoon.
According to the Dickinson County Sheriff's Office, the rollover crash occurred at 1:20 a.m. just south of the Abilene Airport in the 800 block of 2100 Avenue. Mohn was the driver of the Ford F150.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.