A 29-year-old Abilene man was arrested in western Dickinson County after a high speed chase at 3 a.m. Thursday morning.
According to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan a routine traffic stop near New Cambria turned into a high speed chase that ended in western Dickinson County.
The driver, Lonnie Hulsey, of Abilene is accused of DUI, fleeing and eluding, driving while suspended and improper driving on a roadway.
Deputies with the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrest placing stop spikes on Fair Road.
Soldan said a deputy attempted to stop a 2004 Pontiac Montana that was not maintaining a proper lane while eastbound on Old Highway 30.
The SUV failed to stop and sped up to 60 miles per hour.
The SUV drove through the spikes and traveled a short distance further east before going into the ditch, Soldan said.
He said Hulsey refused to exit the vehicle and pepper balls were deployed into the driver’s side window. Hulsey exited through the passenger door and was taken into custody.
