A 27-year-old Abilene man is accused of aggravated arson resulting in a substantial risk of bodily harm to a victim on Saturday.
Oscar Martinez-Yanez made his first appearance in Dickinson County District court where Magistrate Judge Keith Collett set bond at $100,000 because of Martinez-Yanez’s history with the victim.
According to the Abilene Police Department, officers responded to a mobile home located at 201 S. Cherry Street for the report of a disorderly subject Saturday.
During the investigation, officers learned that Martinez-Yanez had allegedly made threats toward a female and started a fire inside the residence.
The fire was extinguished and Martinez-Yanez had left the scene all prior to officers arriving.
Martinez-Yanez was taken into custody without incident by the Abilene Police Department on Sunday.
He was booked into the Dickinson County Jail on the arson charge and for making a criminal threat.
