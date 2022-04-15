In 2021, Abilene won the TravelAwaits Best of Travel Award for “Best U.S. Small Town.” While the “Best U.S. Small town” is no longer an award for the 2022 awards, Abilene has still made the list. For this year’s awards, the town is a finalist in the “Friendliest U.S. Small Town” award and the “Favorite Small U.S. Town” award.
“The recent announcement from TravelAwaits is very exciting, though not surprising,” said Julie Roller-Weeks, director of the Abilene Convention and Visitors Bureau. “These awards continue to highlight our efforts to market Abilene as a great place to visit and speak volumes about a visitor’s experience in our five-star community.”
The public voting for the awards is open until May 2 at 6 a.m. To vote, go to travelawaits.secondstreetapp.com/TravelAwaits-Best-Of-Travel-Awards-2022.
TravelAwait is a travel website that aims to help people over the age of 50 explore the world where they have never gone. The website features more than 100 travel writers.
Abilene’s already has a list of awards outside of TravelAwaits, which include, #2 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today (2020), Coolest Small Town in Kansas by Far and Wide (2020), #8 Best Historic Small Town by USA Today (2019), #1 True Western Town of the Year by TrueWest magazine (2018), Best Weekend Getaway by KANSAS! Magazine (2018), and Best Small Towns to Visit by Smithsonian magazine (2017).
“I encourage everyone to vote daily to show their support,” Roller-Weeks said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.