New Boston Creative Group LLC won a Merit Award from the Agricultural Relations Council’s annual Golden ARC Awards contest. The work recognized was a series of print handouts, which was produced for Abilene Machine. Abilene Machine is a national retailer of replacement parts for agricultural equipment. The company, which is based in Solomon, also has a wholesale division.
The Golden ARC Awards contest, now in its 32nd year, honors stellar work created by public relations professionals in the agricultural industry. The program is recognized as the most esteemed award in agricultural marketing.
New Boston Creative Group is a full-service integrated marketing communications agency that specializes in web design, digital marketing and video production. A full listing of its services is available at www.newbostoncreative.com.
