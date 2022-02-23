Two Abilene residents were honored for their 10 years of service with the Kansas Department of Transportation recently.
In a press release, KDOT expressed its appreciation for these and other employees who will celebrate their anniversaries with the state in March. KDOT said it was “proud to acknowledge them for the long-term dedication they have provided to the state of Kansas.”
Abilene residents celebrating 10 years:
• Brandon Holt, Equipment Operator Senior
• Jacklin Nelson, Senior Administrative Assistant
