Abilene’s Holiday Cookbook Competition returns for 2021 and residents can enter their recipes until Oct. 22 by sending them to Abilene Parks and Recreation office at 1020 NW 8th St or email them to angie@abilenecityhall.com.
Starting in the year of the pandemic, Abilene Parks and Recreation unfortunately had to cancel many of their activities and events due to concern of public health. So, employees at the park and recreation office tried to come up with Covid-19 safe activities that locals could enjoy from home.
“Trying to find things to get people involved in things and it was pretty small,” Recreation Specialist 2 Angie Wilkins said. “We had 27 recipes last year, so we thought we’d try to do it again this year, because people did seem to like it and several people did download the cookbook.”
“I love to cook, cooking is a passion of mine,” Wilkins added. “I’m always seeking new recipes and I thought this was something that would get the community involved as well.”
At the end of the competition last year, Wilkins compile all 27 recipes and photos in to a digital cookbook, http://abilenecityhall.com/DocumentCenter/View/3185/2020-Cookbook and she then prepared numerous dishes for non-participating city workers to try and rate their favorites.
The winner for 2020, Amy Meysenburg won the gift card to West Country Mart with her recipe for Southwest Egg Rolls.
“I selected a recipe that was my husband’s favorite,” Meysenburg said.
Meysenburg shared some advice for those wanting to learn how to cook and submitting recipes for 2021.
“If people want to learn to cook they can just find recipes and follow the directions,” Meysenburg said. “Practice makes perfect. I have a recipe book from my other grandma that is from 1932. I have tried some of those recipes and tweaked them for today’s tastes. I think cooking is a wonderful way to explore creativity and nutrition.”
