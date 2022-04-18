The Abilene High School musical cast is not quite done with “Freaky Friday” as the students’ performance of the musical was submitted to the Music Theater Wichita’s Jester Awards. With the award show less than a week away, the show has received several honors from the awards program, and one student is in the running for one award. Senior Maren Meneley is nominated for “supporting performer in female presenting role.”
“I was so thrilled to find out that I had been nominated,” Meneley said. “Theatre has always been such an important part of my life, so to be recognized at a state level feels very rewarding.”
The awards divide Kansan schools into five regions. Whiteley said Abilene is in region 3 and will be competing against schools from regions 1A-6A in this area for the nominations. The program gives region honors for the top five nominees in each category. Only the top two in a category from each region become the final nominations for the all-state Jester Awards.
Danette Whiteley, AHS vocal teacher, said she submitted the performance to the awards in the fall of 2021.
“I entered into the Jester Awards competition at the suggestion of my colleague, Amy McClure, with whom I team-teach with. She is originally from the Wichita area, and she knows the person who organizes and facilitates the Jester Awards,” Whiteley said. “She encouraged me to look into it and to enter our school. We have been told many times that our shows are great quality, so we figured we would see how our talented students stacked up against other schools.”
Meneley is the only region honors for AHS’ “Freaky Friday” to be considered for an all-state award. Her nomination is for her role as Torey.
The honors for AHS are as follows: Leading Performer in a Female Presenting Role for senior Naomi Dannefer for her role as Katherine; Cameo Performer for senior Jenna Tyler for her role as Ms. Myers; Ensemble/Chorus for Abilene High School; Artistic Guest for Melissa Ford for choreography; Scenic Design for Danette Whiteley; Costume Design for Danette Whiteley; and Sound Design for Darren Whiteley.
The Jester Awards were started in 2002 to honor excellence in high school musical theatre, according to the Music Theatre Wichita’s website. Whiteley said a team of judges for the awards travel throughout the state to watch and judge high school musical performances.
“It is exciting and so fun to see them receive these regional honors as well as one of the Jester nominations,” Whiteley said. “Many people don’t know or understand the hours these kids put into a production. It is much more physically and mentally demanding than one might think. So for them to get regional and state recognition is very rewarding.”
The award show is April 24 at 3 p.m.in the Century II Performing Arts Center. Tickets for the award show can be purchased online at mtwichita.org or by calling 316-265-3107.
