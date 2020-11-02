Remote learning is being restricted to two groups at Abilene High School.
Principal Ben Smith said he wanted to reach out to parents to establish awareness of remote learning for the rest of the year.
“The following two groups of students are the only ones who will be allowed to zoom in and remotely participate in class: Approved, full-time remote learning students (already established), and students who are placed in temporary quarantine due to COVID positivity or exposure,” he said in a letter.
Smith said the change is not a result of any specific problems AHS is having with remote learning.
“We just wanted to add some clarity about how we will provide remote access,” he said. “When it began, we didn’t expect last minute requests to join classes. We simply want to avoid usage requests in the fashion outlined in the email.”
Students who are home sick for non-COVID related issues will not need to worry about attending class remotely.
“They should focus on resting up and coming back to class only when healthy,” he said in the email. “If they are able, they can certainly connect to Canvas and work on any assignments teachers have made available, but teachers will not be looking for them in their Zoom.”
Additionally, remote access to class will not be used to replace classroom instruction for, among other things:
• preference to stay at home for a day
• road/weather conditions while school is in session
• waking up late
• medical appointments during the day
“Teachers are spending a great deal of time planning for quality instruction in multiple environments. Being asked to alter the delivery of instruction at the last minute, in order to accommodate a non-remote student’s zoom request is something that we need to keep from happening,” the letter read.
“Sick students wanting to stay caught up in class is commendable, but resting and being able to come back to school is more important than working at home while not feeling well. In these situations, we are happy to do what we have done for years and allow extra time for making up work when a student returns to school.”
Smith also stressed the importance of wearing masks in school, while in groups in the parking lot, both before and after school and while in vehicles.
“Easy and responsible actions such as these help to increase the chances that we can keep school open, and is especially important as the weather gets colder,” the letter read.
