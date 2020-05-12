After considerable discussion, the Abilene Board of Education approved plans to hold the 2020 graduation ceremony on July 19 in the Abilene Gymnasium.
Abilene High School Principal Ben Smith outlined a proposal to the board Monday evening for the rescheduling of the Class of 2020 graduation ceremonies. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the graduation originally scheduled for this Sunday, May 17, had to be postponed due to health and safety guidelines.
With school buildings across the state ordered closed by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Abilene school buildings have been closed to students and teachers. Continuous learning has been taking place via technology. Students have been challenged with a stay at home order and social distancing guidelines since that time.
Advisory team
Smith and an advisory team of teachers and students communicated virtually to make plans to honor the seniors.
“Whatever we put together, the main objective was to honor our seniors,” Smith told the board.
The plan called for the use of the school auditorium and limiting the number of persons that could attend the graduation due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of the times. Smith’s plan called for the use of the auditorium instead of the gymnasium to try and follow social distancing guidelines to the best of the situation.
After much discussion between all board members and Smith via speakerphone, the direction was to use the gymnasium so that limited people could be spread about even more so than in the auditorium. Concerns were shared over the number of people in attendance and whom would you leave out from attending the ceremony.
Family
Normally, in years past, each graduate was allowed eight family members to be in attendance. This year’s uncertainty of the conditions created discussion from the board members to finally decide that each graduate would be limited to immediate family members.
Direction was given that Smith and his team would put together plans for the graduation in July under those guidelines with hopes of doing everything as normal as possible with remarks from Smith and student speaker Jaden Wood who is the National Honor Society president. The annual rose ceremony by the students to their families and the walk for the diploma are included.
“We are going to try to honor our graduates the best way we can,” Smith said. “That is the number one goal. These kids have had their year turned upside down but have handled it very well. They really want this day.”
This Sunday
This Sunday May 17, the originally scheduled graduation day live streamed on the school district home web page will be an afternoon of recognizing the seniors. Screen slides have been prepared for each graduate telling of their accomplishments while in school, honors and or scholarships earned and their plans for post high school. This program will air at 1:30 p.m.
The July 19 graduation will also be live streamed to the public.
