Carnegie Hall is one of the most prestigious music halls in the world, and the Abilene High School’s Elite Choir will be performing there next week. The choir will be performing with other high school and college-level choirs across the country as a mass choir in the Hope Rising National Festival Chorus March 21.
“I feel like this is an exceptional experience for young people, especially for rural Kansas kids, to get to experience (one of) the biggest and most well-known city, probably, in the world,” said Danette Whiteley, vocal teacher at Abilene High School. “Then being able to perform in the venue of Carnegie Hall of course is almost every musician’s dream, I would think.”
Leaving March 18, the Elite Choir will fly to New York and stay in a hotel in Times Square. The choir will practice together with the rest of the other choirs once a day for several hours until the concert March 21. They will have time to explore New York City before returning home March 22. The trip has been paid for through fundraising and private sponsors, Whiteley said.
“I’m excited that I get to sing with (a) bunch of qualified musicians. In my experiences in the past, I’ve never sang with a large choir that has all the same music competency levels as the rest of our group,” senior Naomi Dannafer said. “When I get to sing with people who are on that same level, we can just sound good and I don’t have to worry about the notes being on pitch or people singing in the wrong key. I can just sing.”
Of the kids who take part in the Elite Choir, 11 will attend the trip. Attending will be Dannefer, Gabby Guillen, Mia Johnson, Zoe Millner, Cara Ogden, Talon Penry, Eli Prater, Jacobi Robinson, Anna Shafer, Dighton Tokoia and Lexi Tyler.
To make the event, Whiteley said the company that presents the event, Manhattan Concert Production, only chooses choirs that have earned the highest rating, a one-rated, show high-level consistency in the choir program and other requirements. The event features two choirs, one led by guest conductor Christopher Maunu and the other by Elizabeth Swanson. The Abilene choir will be conducted by Maunu.
“I love the fact that the kids get to experience this quality of musicianship that they do at Carnegie and the clinicians that they work with are nationally and world-renowned clinicians,” Whitley said.
The choir will perform five pieces. Three of the pieces Maunu created, “Choirs Won’t Be Silenced,” “Alleluia Votum (Hope)” and “May We Not Return.” Whitley said Maunu composed “Choirs Won’t Be Silenced” and “Alleluia Votum (Hope)” during the pandemic. The other two pieces are “Ngothando” by Mbuso Ndlova and “Still I Rise” by Rosephanye and William Powell.
“I am beyond excited that I get to go and work with the people who actually wrote the songs that we’re singing, and I’m just really excited that I get to go with this group of people because a lot of the people in this ensemble are my good friends,” Dannefer said.
Whiteley said this is the sixth time she has taken the Elite Choir to Carnegie Hall. She first organized for her choir to be selected in 2009, and has taken the choir around every two years ever since.
While the show will not be available online, Whiteley said she and the choir will receive an audio recording and pictures of the performance.
