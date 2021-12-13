On Sunday night, Abilene High School’s Jazz and Wind Ensembles brought the Christmas spirit through music. Conducted by AHS Band Teacher Aaron Tompkins, the ensembles got to experience a Christmas concert after missing last year.
“It was nice to play for humans again,” Tompkins said. “After such a long time of things being messed up, it was nice to feel normal.”
Christmas Song List
AHS Jazz Ensemble
“Christmas Medley” with solos from Adam Weishaar, flugelhorn; Cayden West, trumpet
“Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!” with solo from Cayden West, trumpet
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” with solos from Madeline Murray, piano; RJ Vopat, alto sax; Josie Parks, trombone
“A Big Band Christmas II” with solos from Madelyn Burns, tenor sax; Adam Weishaar, trumpet
Sax Quintet
“O, Little Town of Bethlehem” with RJ Vopat, alto sax; Jack Hunter, alto sax; Madelyn Burns, tenor sax; Carson Woodworth, tenor sax; Maren Meneley, bari sax
Trombone Quartet
“It Came Upon The Midnight Clear” with Trombones: Conner Rose, Josie Parks, Mason Reeves; Marcus Frey, bass trombone; Braden Adams, Cajon
Trumpet Quintet
“Hark the Herald Angels Sing” with Trumpets: Cayden West, Adam Weishaar, Jeremiah Bathurst, Madeline Murray, Jensen Woodworth
AHS Wind Ensemble
“White Christmas”
“How The Grinch Stole Christmas”
“Sleigh Ride”
